To the editor:
For years politicians and entertainers seem to have blurred the definition of what a scientist is, time to set the record straight.
Regardless of their scientific field, there is one common denominator, a scientist questions everything on their way to a hypothesis.
Charles Darwin spent many years proving and disproving various parts of his “Theory of Evolution.”
When we hear “a consensus of scientists say ...” that means they have resigned their role of the curious questioner and have sold out to big money, or a political agenda.
What is even more disturbing is when politicians, the media, entertainers, social media and even some scientist call for “Silencing of Dissenting Voices.” Some individuals are so self-important that the thought of them being proven wrong elicits a violent response.
We have seen this repeated on several issues of so-called scientific fact. For the public good, it is time for these people to grow up, and act like adults. When all else fails, follow the money trail.
(s) edmond schwab
Woodburn, Kentucky
