Since the entire world is focused on the situation that is impacting everyone, whether ill or not, it’s difficult to think about writing about something different than the COVID-19 and the rippling effects that no one can escape. But, like many, I want a little diversion as well.
But, where to divert that attention? I’m not one to panic easily; I am one to try and think about various options and plans to get to an outcome. We’re probably facing the fact that the majority of us want a similar outcome, but how to get there seems to be where the multiple choice options are many. Thus, the inevitable rub against the human psyche.
Diversions do abound. Walking, even in the chill and remnants of a winter on the wane; reading and trying to choose the many purchased but yet to be read books that clutter various spots on the shelves and floor; cleaning, something that everyone should be doing in some way right now; puzzles, crossword, jigsaws and other mind challengers; play, whether games or with kids and-or pets; organizing, though I’m still priding myself on my procrastination about that one.
I can find a way to divert from the overwhelming news. I’m not a crowd person in normal times, so quiet activities are easy to find and enjoy. I do like sports, so will miss March Madness and delayed spring training. I like to laugh, so will miss the new funnies depicted on the late night comedy hours.
I also find I don’t want to stray too far in my diversions. I still want to be carefully, and more importantly accurately, informed. Separating the facts from fiction require patience and an openmindness that most of us have shelved in recent months. If there is anything positive to take away from this, it may be that not everything can be labeled under the umbrella of divisiveness.
For years, we have made basic healthcare a political issue. We’re finding that was a mistake and it really is a human-societal issue. We’re also finding that the social contract we have by virtue of living in the world isn’t right-left, blue-red, or a member of any particular political party, religious group, gender or ethnic group.
There are many more situations we share and want similar outcomes than truly separate us. We all need to know we can walk relatively safely among our town and with our friends and families.
It’s because we count on others to also be part of that social contract. If you’re so inclined during our upcoming various isolations, it might be good to reacquaint yourself with Hobbes, Locke and Rousseau. Not a bad time for a little reminder about what it means to be part of something rather than divided from everything.
It may put a lot of what’s been front and center prior to this crisis in a clearer perspective and we can move to the middle of the ring rather than remain in our respective corners.
A lot of unsettledness still remains. We can play our part and keep perspective. We should be able to do two things at once.
