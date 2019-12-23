This is the time of year when all thoughts turn to ... weight loss.
The moment after holiday meals conclude, guilt-ridden Americans make New Year’s diet resolutions they won’t keep.
This is prompted by ingesting too much turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and must-have desserts and rolling down the hall between the dining room and the living room to watch an irrelevant college football bowl game.
Cutting through the malarkey of weight-loss advertising, the basic ways pounds shed are starvation and sobriety.
As a sneak preview on the diet season, though that was not his intention, on an October visit to Cody discussing “Land of Wolves,” author Craig Johnson told an audience at the Coe Auditorium in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West how he lost 20 pounds. Or was it 30?
The writer of the Walt Longmire novels explained his dedication to researching authenticity.
In crafting a recent Walt adventure, Johnson felt compelled to replicate a mule tour of the Grand Canyon.
C’mon, it will be fun, he lobbied his wife Judy.
It was only after booking the trip that Johnson read the fine print on his reservation. Turns out the mules have a 200-pound carrying limit.
“I haven’t weighed 200 pounds since high school,” said Johnson, who is in his late 50s.
“I’ve never been on a diet in my life.”
This had nothing to do with how Johnson looked, felt, or him being told he might be in the habit of eating and drinking in a non-healthy fashion.
The easiest thing for Johnson would have been to cancel the whole thing and stay home and drink Ranier beer, his favorite. But this was all about being true to his devotion to getting things right in his books to share with his adoring public.
Johnson concluded, “I’m gonna be hungry for three months and I’m going to be sober.”
Wait, let’s not go to extremes. He cheated on the beer, drinking Ranier on weekends.
Johnson is an easy-going guy and part of him figured the rules were only guidelines, perhaps not as rigid as they sounded.
When it came time to check in for the mule ride Johnson thought he could walk up to clerk, just announce he hit the weight limit OK, or maybe fill out a piece of paper declaring his weight.
Apparently, though, Grand Canyon mule protectors are a skeptical lot. Johnson’s eyes went wide when he saw an actual scale situated next to the check-in desk. No scout’s honor pledges here.
There was not much flexibility in the 200-pound rule. It was more like boxing weight classes where every ounce counted.
Sometimes in the non-heavyweight divisions boxers show up at weigh-ins so close to the limit they end up stripping off their sweatsuits, stripping down to their underwear, or in dramatic cases, going nude on the scale. It happens.
Despite his torturous cutback efforts, Johnson still worried. He confronted the scale without his cowboy hat and a few other dispensable items.
“It’s a good thing I handed Judy my wallet,” Johnson said.
Exhale, made it. Maybe a motivated you can too.
