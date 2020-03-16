In case you hadn’t heard, schools are closed in Cody through at least April 3 due to COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The hospital has restricted entry to only one entrance, and those under the age of 16 can’t enter at all. Moreover, all visitors are subject to screening with questions about their health and travel. There are no visitors in long-term care. As a precaution, a number of events are canceled. And for anyone who’s been grocery shopping, there are empty shelves everywhere.
Yes, while some folks tout their belief that the virus is a hoax or some kind of subversive plot, apprehension with COVID-19 – dare I say fear and hysteria – has landed here at home. Unfortunately, we are not immune.
With a host of sources about COVID-19, it’s hard to know which is most reliable. If I had to choose one, it would be the Wyoming Department of Health at health.wyo.gov.
Of course, Facebook has exploded with its usual humor and puns. “For the love of God, wash your hands and turn off the news!” “My life is in the weirdest state ever. I have no idea what’s going on!” “Please, Dear God, let the coronavirus be over before football!” “Until further notice, no one can drop by our home without calling first. We’re not sick; we just don’t trust you with our toilet paper!”
Because of how COVID-19 behaves, we’re not supposed to touch our faces which is a big problem for me. I do that all the time – I mean all the time. First, as a contact wearer in windy Cody, I’m constantly rubbing my eyes. That Cody Zephyr is intent on zapping the moisture from my eyes, and when they’re dry, I rub them for relief. Fingers to eyes: not good.
Second, I’m a diehard nail biter; those who know me best nod their heads in agreement – and with a little disgust, I might add. I’ve been doing it most of my life and have tried repeatedly to get rid of the habit, which started with sucking my finger as a little kid.
Mom and Dad tried everything to encourage me to stop. “Your teeth would be crooked.” “Big girls don’t suck their fingers.” (I must have been in first or second grade at the time.) “All those germs will make you sick.” Gloves, bad-tasting substances on my finger – I did them all. Why I wasn’t constantly sick with all those germs is beyond me.
Then one day, Dad hit on the idea of buying me a ring at the local five and dime, a marquis “diamond” as beautiful as the queen’s crown jewels. I did stop sucking my finger, but I began biting my nails, which is now a really bad habit in these virus-laden times.
Finally, we seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups with this virus. To lower our risk of infection, we’re supposed to remain at home to avoid any crowds. That’s not difficult for me; now that I’m retired, I’m your basic homebody. I’m hard-pressed to leave the house in the winter for any reason.
In the meantime, I’m thankful for all those working hard to contain the spread of COVID-19 both here in Cody and across the nation.
