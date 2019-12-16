To the editor:
We enjoy driving up the South Fork road, especially this time of the year for the beautiful scenery and to watch the bighorn sheep and elk.
For over the last month we have driven up several days at different times during the day. We have not seen one sheep – not a ewe or ram. Surely, we cannot be missing them.
Where are the sheep? Has the road construction been a detriment to the sheep coming to the valley?
This leads to more questions. We are wondering how many people in Park County feel the same as we do.
We live on the South Fork road and, to our knowledge, there was never a survey nor public meeting called to gain opinions on the South Fork road major construction project with widening of the road.
Who wanted this road widened?
Who pushed the Park County commissioners to agree to the project & why did they agree?
Who is actually benefiting from this project?
What purpose is it serving?
The South Fork is a dead-end road. There are no storefront businesses at the end. There are only private property owners all the way up the road.
What could possibly be the purpose to spend the large amount of money on a project that is not needed? There must be better projects in Park County that could really benefit from this large amount of money.
(s) Patricia owsley
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.