To the editor:
After reading “Ruling Stops Operation of Air Ambulance Service” in the Thursday, April 16, 2020, Cody Enterprise, I was quite upset to learn that changes by the Wyoming Department of Insurance (DOI) has resulted in air ambulance memberships being now considered “insurance” and that I would no longer be able to renew my AirMedCare Network membership.
In my opinion the AirMedCare Network was a great and affordable means of assuring that, in an emergency, air transport would be available to myself and my family without that service “costing an arm and a leg.” I have known three individuals who have had to be transported by air ambulance and the costs were staggering.
By becoming a member of the AirMedCare Network, or any similar air ambulance network, these costs could have been avoided for what amounts to, in this day and age, a pittance in membership costs. AirMedCare Network membership is not an insurance policy although the DOI has deliberately made it such.
I was curious as to why I was suddenly receiving advertisements in the mail for air transport insurance coverage which included premiums and deductibles and was a lot more costly than the membership that I had. Now I understand.
Why did the DOI believe that they needed to fix something that was not broken? I am very displeased with the actions taken by the DOI and with the legislators for agreeing with these changes. I hope that others will join me in making their opinions on this subject known to their legislators.
(s) elaine tabacinski
Cody
