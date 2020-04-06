To the editor:
At the time of this writing we have 4,500 people dead related to the COVID-19 virus.
This puts the starting point sometime in late January and as of today being April 1. Using information from the CDC website they consider the flu season running from October through May of the following year.
They show the 2018-2019 season having 80,000 flu-related deaths. From October 2019 through February 9, 2020, there have been 11,600 to 19,100 flu-related deaths and 184,000 to 221,000 persons hospitalized due to the flu.
On March 16 of this year a study was released by Imperial College of London. The study showed the UK having 600,000 deaths and the USA having 2.2 million deaths. The study was quickly challenged by two Stanford University professors stating the Imperial College study was seriously flawed.
Almost immediately the Imperial College released a revised study in which they reduced the UK deaths to 20,000 and stating that approximately 10,000 of those individuals would have died from other complications without the virus. The USA numbers were reduced to 100,000 to 240,000 deaths.
Once challenged and adding one element (Social Distancing) to the Imperial College “MODEL” the numbers were greatly reduced and even now these figures are, might be, could be or a maybe. Based on this we are killing our economy, ruining numerous small business, and growing unemployment at Depression Era rates.
And let us not forget that our 1st, 2nd and 4th Amendments are being threatened as they are trampled on by the same government officials that took an oath to, “Protect and Defend the Constitution.”
When our U.S. Congress violates the Constitution to pass a 2.2 trillion dollar bailout with only one voice opposing this should you by surprised our rights no longer matter.
(s) frank mallon
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.