It’s nothing like it was before, but Friday the first signs of reopening came to Cody.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s expansion into the region led to a variety of orders in mid-March that severely restricted many businesses, although not to the level of many surrounding states. After six weeks, the first orders loosening restrictions went into effect Friday.
We are encouraged by the moves made by Gov. Mark Gordon and public health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, whose decisions were based on arbitrary dates, but based on data for the virus.
In much of Wyoming, the data looks good – Park County has only had one confirmed case, since recovered, and no probable cases despite one of the highest levels of testing in the state.
With that in mind, the plan to ask for a variance to allow outdoor seating at restaurants shouldn’t be too risky and could hopefully provide both a needed boost to local establishments and a chance for customers to get a taste of normalcy.
People will also have the opportunity to go camping in state parks such as Buffalo Bill starting May 15. As the weather warms up, that’s a change I’m sure many will appreciate.
Gordon reiterated in daily press conferences last week that the slow, measured loosening of restrictions was to ensure the state continues to be well positioned to recover from the pandemic.
He said he doesn’t want to let up any ground against the virus, and he knows businesses feel the same.
“The last thing an owner of a business wants is things to go wrong,” he said.
So, as customers and business owners, let’s make sure we continue to get this right, that we abide by the restrictions still in place while supporting the businesses we can. So get a haircut, go to the gym and grab a bite outside.
