To the editor:
I just read in the last Enterprise that the Wyoming G&F has transplanted another Grizzly to the Mormon Creek drainage. If these notifications are not repeats as noted in previous issues they have transplanted no less than three of the bruins possibly even four of them in the last month or month and a half in that drainage and all from the Pinedale area.
What is going on? There are obviously too many of them and instead of culling them as good stewards should they are playing musical bears. I guess they and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife won’t be happy until someone in the very nearby summer home community or a hunter gets chewed up, maimed or killed. What am I missing here?
(s) paul sandbak
Cody
