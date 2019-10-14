On Friday the Cody and Powell football teams faced off in the annual Big Horn Brawl.
But when the game was over, the rivals on the field were united in something bigger than football – respect and support for Ethan Asher.
Leading up to the game the Cody High School activities office gave out “Team Ethan” T-shirts to people who donated $10 or more to support his recovery ahead of Friday’s 7 p.m. football game.
The entire CHS Bronc Band had shirts to show their support, as well as several other members of the student body. Activities Director Tony Hult said a steady stream of adults also were stopping by to purchase shirts in support of Asher. Donations also were collected at the tailgate party before the game.
Since Asher was injured Aug. 27 in a single vehicle rollover, people from Park County, around the state and beyond including Texas, Iowa and even Alaska, have been rallying around the Asher family, giving their support for someone most of them have never met.
With so many people reaching out and offering prayers, well wishes and support, the Facebook page #EthanStrong was established to provide updates and information on Asher.
If you haven’t gone to the site, check it out. His parents Andy and Tiffani continue to share updates on his condition as he begins the slow and lengthy recovery process.
It also shows pictures of supporters and shares information on the dozens of fundraisers that have been or will be held.
With so many negative things in this world, it’s something special when people can put aside those differences and unite behind this young man.
No matter which team you root for there is one thing all fans can get behind – #EthanStrong.
