So my little song lyric experiment last week fell woefully short in reader awareness and capacity for spotting and promptly reporting blatant errors.
Hello? I know you’re out there; I can hear you breathing. Not literally of course, but nonetheless.
If you’re one who wouldn’t be caught dead reading my columns, you have no way of knowing I quoted some classic song lyrics – something at which I’m quite proficient, if not the best ever – giving credit to the wrong rock group.
Never mind that if I make a slight and unintentionally-unkind joke about some show business icon, readers are on me like a fat guy on a bucket of KFC. But totally misrepresent a well-known song and I get nothing but crickets. I mean, The “Almond” Brothers singing “Gimmee Three Steps?” Come on!
Don’t get me wrong; the Allmans were no slouches. You may recall Greg Allman once dated Cher, as so many before and after him did – typically just before or after dating Madonna. But with all my semi-intentional gaffes, feedback was surprisingly benign if not non-existent – that is until Eric Barton raised his bulbous head.
Shall we revisit the text conversation Eric may or may not want repeated? I’m watching The Simpsons and eating a doughnut when my phone chirps with this Barton diatribe: “The Rock ’n Roll Hall of Fame called; they want you to destroy your Music Connoisseur Card.”
Now, who knows if the Hall of Fame actually called Eric or not, but I’d be surprised they would even know Eric and I are close. His text continued, “Gregg Almond? While the Allman Brothers were originally in a band known as the Allman Joys and they were all a little nuts, rest assured there were no almonds in the band.
“Furthermore, the song ‘Gimme Me Three Steps” was Lynard Skynard’s, and the hair was colored yellow, not painted yellow. Also, while spitting on Superman’s cape is frowned upon, the song warns us not to tug on it.”
Well, consider me dressed down and paint-color me red. Though I belatedly caught my errant “spit” instead of “tug,” I’ll admit the whole Almond Brothers instead of Lynard Skynard was a rare, and as of this writing, unexplained lapse of musical sanity.
I don’t hand out prizes haphazardly, but I’d be remissed not to grant Eric Barton my prestigious “Alert Reader of the Month” award, (while assuring you there was no quid pro quo involved). In fact, I’ve considered relinquishing my weekly column to Eric. I mean, that whole almond thing – that’s funny stuff!
Then for an added yuk to my reply, “Hey, the Hall of Fame needs me more than I need the Hall,” and noting my surprise these errors weren’t unearthed in the editing process, the whimsical Eric countered, “They might tell you ‘It’s spelled Leonard, not Lynard.’” I’m thinking, “Is there no ceiling to this guy’s wit?”
Ah, but we kid the editors, fully realizing they can’t catch every mistake and-or memorize every 70s song lyric and singer. As for me and my normal mastery of music trivia, I’ll quote The Guess Who and their classic “Won’t get fooled again.”
