Tuesday marks the start of the annual Park County Fair and we hope you take some time to head over and support the youth involved.
Those who are raised up in the 4-H and FFA culture are taught many positive lessons including responsibility and work ethic. They learn very quickly that if you put in an effort to complete a project you receive positive feedback. The bigger the effort, more often than not the greater the reward is.
These youth have spent months preparing their animals for the arena and would appreciate your encouragement during their market, showmanship and other classes.
Also take some time to peruse the exhibit hall featuring a variety of categories including photography, arts, crafts, baking, horticulture and more.
And while the 4-H projects and animal events are the heart of the fair, there are many more attractions including rides and fair food.
The grandstands also has a variety of fun events to enjoy. Tuesday kicks things off with pig mud wrestling. On Wednesday there will be a ranch rodeo and Thursday Ned LeDoux and Chancey Williams will take the stage.
The Knights of Valour Extreme Jousting is back on Friday after first coming to Powell in 2015 and things come to a close Saturday with the ever-popular demolition derby.
There are also interesting acts performing throughout the week on the free stage.
For many, attending the fair is an annual summer tradition. We hope it’s one of yours and we see you there.
