Cody, WY (82414)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 59F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.