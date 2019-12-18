To the editor:
Kudos to Susan Jensen for setting the record straight and true in the Dec. 12 issue of the Cody Enterprise.
Bonnie Emmett has always been an honest, faithful and caring server to the seniors in our community.
From all that I have seen, she left her position as director of the Senior Center because no one believed what she was dealing with from the Cody Council on Aging Board of Directors in general and Terry Hinkle in particular.
The employees of the Senior Center who serve the seniors of this community love the people they serve and do a great job.
The employees and volunteers who no longer serve left their post of duty recently because of the toxic culture from certain ones on the board of directors. Having been newly elected to the Board of the Senior Center in October of this year, it only took my first attendance at a meeting of the Cody Council on Aging to see where the poison comes from.
At the second meeting I was told, “If you don’t like it, resign.” As I left that meeting the board chair told me the police would be contacting me.
A few days later a policeman called me on the phone and asked me to come to the CPD. Since I was not in any trouble, I respectfully declined the interview.
Not long after this experience while I was making a couple of “good suggestions” to the board chair, he said, “I don’t believe what these people wrote in their journal, people can write anything they want, I could write that you are a pedophile.”
Shortly afterwards I resigned from the board. No one needs to subject themselves to that kind of culture, and many employees and volunteers chose to leave that toxic culture one day in November. Much harm has been done to the senior community, the former employees and volunteers because of this toxic work culture.
There is one common denominator to the problems at the Senior Center and it is NOT Bonnie Emmett.
(s) gib Lehman
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.