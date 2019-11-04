We are decades into the war on smoking, almost as if it is a war in the Middle East.
It was long ago established puffing a cigarette, or ingesting any kind of tobacco, is not good for your bodily functions. Yet mop-up operations still surface periodically.
In September, the legislature’s Joint Committee on Revenue passed a bill to raise the tobacco age of consent from 18 to 21, a step towards a law change if the entire legislature approves the plan.
Honestly, I thought the age minimum to buy smokes or chewing tobacco was already 21.
Outside of libertarian considerations – that we should all be able to do whatever we want whenever we want to – it’s difficult to argue against this thinking. This is particularly true when studies indicate 95 percent of smokers start before age 21.
In a rather remarkable societal transition over a half century, smokers’ images have been transformed from being somewhat sexy to near-pariah.
We have gone from admiring how a Hollywood actress inhales and uses a cigarette as a prop to set a mood to wondering what kind of person tolerates burn holes in their shirts, spills ashes on the floor and spreads second-hand smoke to give others lung cancer.
That said, the legislature learned about 19 percent of Wyoming citizens still smoke. They are either addicted or like it.
What a change in the smoking or chewing age does is place the purchase of tobacco on par with the legal drinking age of 21. As it so happens, Wyoming was the last state to return the drinking age to 21.
For the longest time, 21 was the legal drinking age. A movement began during the Vietnam War to lower the drinking age to 18 based on the argument that Americans were old enough to go to war and die, but were not old enough to buy a beer.
Not sure how many teenagers smoke cigars, but cigars are also covered in the age purchase proposal.
Americans under 40 years old probably don’t know how much of a battle doctors and anti-tobacco forces have fought to ingrain the message that smoking is bad for you.
It was a startling revelation when the 1964 Surgeon General’s report announced that smoking could be linked to lung cancer and heart disease.
Tobacco companies went into full denial mode. Advertising ratcheted up. Tricks of the trade were employed to keep on selling cigarettes by the millions.
The atmosphere did not change overnight. While still viewed as a landmark development, that report did not instantly convince smokers to quit the habit.
It has been a long, gradual process, with medical study after medical study proving the case about the dangers associated with tobacco that eventually took hold on the landscape.
It was surprising when business after business adopted smoke-free environments. Over the years, that changed from a rarity to a minority to commonplace. One thing I never thought I would see was bars going smokeless, but that has happened too.
Boy, the Marlboro Man wouldn’t know which way to turn in 2019.
