The potential behind the idea to help fund Game and Fish projects is huge. Strongly backed by Game and Fish commissioner Mike Schmid of LaBarge, the grant-giving Wyoming Wildlife Foundation can be a boon to outdoorsmen and environmentalists.
As a search for an executive director unfolds, it is not hard to see how such a foundation can be more of an asset to the state agency in the manner Yellowstone Forever is for Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone Forever is a non-profit fundraising partner that solicits money to aid the National Park Service on projects within the nation’s oldest national park. As one high-profile example, the group has contributed millions of dollars for the effort to eradicate non-native lake trout from Yellowstone Lake to help native cutthroat population’s bounce back.
As it is, Game and Fish obtains millions of dollars towards its annual budget from hunters and fishermen and their license sales. Only the participant pays in those cases. A Wildlife Foundation is another source of funding, in this way from supporters from a specific project or mission who can afford to help out where otherwise government money is not available to be spent. Or there is not enough of it.
The possibilities are limitless. Someone could make a gift of $5 million towards an important project that Game and Fish could not otherwise be able to deal with. That really would be a true believer in a cause.
“We hope to fund different things,” Schmid said of the foundation exploring what people care about.
He said a Wyoming resident who “if they have a love for moose” might want to provide the Wildlife Foundation $5,000 so the department can work on habitat. Or if that someone really loves moose, he might want to donate even more.
“We will find a way to take that check and give them a plaque,” Schmid said.
This is the private sector helping the public sector get things done that are important to select individuals in the private sector and would be projects Game and Fish has on a list, but might not have the cash handy.
“I have not run into any person (in Wyoming) who doesn’t like wildlife,” Schmid said.
There must be one out there somewhere, but the point is taken. Game and Fish surveys indicate the 550,000 or so Wyoming residents love their wildlife. Hunters and anglers want the animals and fish to remain plentiful. Photographers can never get enough views of bears and elk and antelope. The average traveler gets a rush seeing the animals through the car window on a lonesome highway.
In the same way hunters and fishermen pay for administration through license fees, this is not a tax on people who resent any kind of increase in governmental revenue rules, but a voluntary involvement born of passionate belief. It is much like any other charitable donation – giving from the heart.
Creating and growing a Wyoming Wildlife Foundation is a terrific thing. Ensuring the health of wildlife populations is a major priority for residents, for sportsmen, animal watchers, or future generations.
