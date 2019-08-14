We admire the people willing to serve on Cody School District’s KEC committee, the committee tasked with reviewing complaints on text and library books used in Cody Public Schools.
It is an incredibly important job and yet thankless. Not everybody is going to be pleased with the decisions made.
Nothing can be more important than determining how young minds will be molded and developed by what resources those minds are exposed to.
Perhaps the most daunting aspect of reviewing books is the balancing act between differing beliefs.
Is it only those doctrines, causes or theories one personally believes in that should be taught and read about?
Or should a range of ideas be presented to young minds so students can formulate their own beliefs?
At what age or maturity level are students capable of handling a difference in thoughts without being confused?
Additionally there is the issue of censorship and First Amendment rights.
That amendment states in part, “Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech or of the press.”
While the constitution guarantees Congress cannot prohibit someone from publishing offensive material, it does not guarantee offensive material has a place on all library shelves.
The decisions the KEC committee makes may have life-changing impacts on students. Committee members have an enormous responsibility.
At this time the school district is looking for a few good people to serve on that committee.
Applications should be submitted to the Superintendent’s Office, 919 Cody Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.