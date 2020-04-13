All of our lives have been overturned by the coronavirus.
We’ve been asked to stop socializing. We’re working from home. Our children are home from school. Maybe we’ve been laid off or put on furlough because of the closure of businesses – from restaurants and bars to movie theaters and hair salons.
But not all of us are hunkered down in our houses.
While most of us have been told to stay at home, essential workers must do the opposite. This includes health care workers, law enforcement, postal workers, sanitation teams, food workers, grocery store clerks and truck drivers among others.
Some are in high-risk categories for the coronavirus themselves or go home to those who are vulnerable. Meanwhile, their jobs have become more demanding than ever before.
Thanks to them we can fill our pantries and gas tanks and collect our mail. Utility and road crews are on the job ensuring the infrastructure we rely on runs smoothly. We can get help if we need it.
We might not always recognize some professions and individuals as “essential” until we need them. And we need these individuals more than ever.
So take a second to thank them, with a personal comment or a posting on Facebook. Be patient with them. Be nice to them. Remember, they’re under stress too.
Thank you to all of the essential workers who are putting in long days and nights to make sure we have access to the necessities during an immensely challenging time. We are in your debt.
Amber Peabody
