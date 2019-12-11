A mid-winter, sports review is in order, entailing not only my bowling fitness regiment, but my NFL-betting routine.
I consider that a sport since after a busy Sunday on the couch, grinding out pointspread winners and losers – often with a half-point making the difference – I’m sweatin’ like a pig in church.
I’ll begin with the Jerry Posey Memorial bowling tournament. I teamed with nephew Jay in one doubles event, and Bridget Schumacher in another. We didn’t take home any money, but had fun and I garnered some observations. While I didn’t rise to the occasion this weekend, I have raised my men’s league average to a third-year, respectable 175. If that ain’t enough to impress the chicks, I don’t know what would be.
I took note of a curious phenomenon, prompted by Nadine, a lady I didn’t know, sharing a table since she was paired with Lincoln, “Flanders” Reese. If you’ve ever bowled league, you know of the endless parade of camaraderie gestures after each frame – the “Nice throw” high-five, and the “Ah; tough luck” fist-bump.
It’s a humane, bonding ritual, but quite frankly is grossly overdone to the point of lingering long after leaving the alley, often embarrassingly so. I might stop at the store on the way home and find myself high-fiving the cashier for giving me the correct change. Like holding the door for approaching Christmas shoppers that keep coming, where does it end?
So Nadine – and it’s always awkward trading physical contact with someone new – never slapped, but actually kind of caressed my beckoning hand. Compared to guys throwing the ball 22 mph that leave your flesh afire, Nadine’s hand was gentle as a kitten’s paw on a nose. I found it oddly refreshing; almost praying she’d pick up her spares.
Short of that pleasant diversion, it’s an exercise in discomfort. So many times I’ve watched a giddy striker reach out for an apparently approaching hand, only to see the reacher look away at the last second, forcing the red-faced sap to pretend he was scratching his head. You don’t recover from that overnight.
At least the success hand-slap is usually welcomed, but when a guy misses a ten-pin and you feel obligated to grimace and fist-bump on his way by, you don’t know if it’s appreciated, or if the guy would bust you in the mouth if not for the judgmental, prying eyes nearby.
It must be pure torture for OCD germaphobes, many probably quitting league bowling for that very reason. I’m fine with it; heck, I couldn’t care less if Pigpen from Charlie Brown was on my team grinding hands. I long ago made peace with filth.
Returning to my backup vocation, I’m ecstatic that in the 130-entry, NFL contest back home where the pointspread winners of each week’s games must be selected, I share first place with someone called “SF 49ers.” Should I continue my torrid pace these final three weeks and win the $2500, don’t hesitate to high-five me on sight.
You gals though, I’d much prefer a big, heartfelt hug. I promise not to get weird with it, and the awkwardness for you should fade after a hot shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.