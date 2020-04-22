That building at 937 Sheridan holds personal significance for a plethora of reasons.
I go down a long Memory Lane with that property, currently sympathizing with the owners of Chinatown. For an idea of the injustice, bear in mind stock value in Corona Beer rapidly fell by 50% just for sharing a name with a virus.
That location has changed hands more times than Taylor Swift’s heart. My first giddily nostalgic memory at 16 was Green Gables, where my teen heartthrob, Joan Shockley, waitressed the night shift. Actually, it was a buffet of feminine pulchritude parading those hardwood floors – Joan, shapely sisters Jenny and Meg Wilson, pretty sisters Nancy and Terri Boerner ...
Meeting Joan when her parents hosted brother Paul and Shelia’s wedding- rehearsal dinner, I was smitten, even though her true love was bad-boy Grant Kinn. Many nights I’d “bug Main” waiting for Joan to end her shift and go for a Coke. We dated a couple times when I returned my second year, and once a bad hop at baseball practice smashed into my face, thus I had to pick Joan up with a grotesque mouse above my eye.
Walking hand-in-hand around the blocks near her Meadow Lane home that night, I pressed her for a preference – bad-boy, first-love Grant, or buck-teethed, eye-deformed new kid. To this day I think her unfavorable decision had much to do with my belated bad-boy transformation later that summer.
With that heartbreak behind me, Green Gables was now Eugene’s Pizza, where I ate my first-ever tossed salad. Dad didn’t make us eat anything we didn’t like, so veggies had no place in my food pyramid.
At a table with Dean Christie, Dave Beemer and Billy Joy, I ordered my first love, a Canadian bacon and mushroom pizza. They all urged me to try a salad and pointed out the Roquefort dressing in a big metal goblet. I asked how much is normally required, and wise-guy Billy says with no hint of jest, “All of it.” And so I did, while curious about the thinly hidden outbursts of laughter. I ate every drop, and never again did I eat a Eugene’s pizza without starting with lettuce swimming in Roquefort.
A more disturbing Eugene’s memory can never be washed away. Again, me, Beems and Christie sitting across from me in the booth and I noticed Dean didn’t laugh at my joke and seemed transfixed with something behind me. I asked what had him so spooked, and he whispered, “Don’t make it obvious, but look at that woman in the booth behind us.”
Ever so discreetly, I jerked around and found myself staring directly into the abnormally gigantic eyes of a behemoth tourist woman.
I mean, these eyeballs jutted out like headlights on a VW. Seemingly against my will, I stared into the horror until scolded by Dean to stop. It shook Dean and me to the core, but knowing what I know now, I’m sure the poor gal was a victim of hypothyroidism.
Eugene’s became Tags on 10th, Maxwell’s and now the timing-victimized Chinese buffet. I’ll tell ya one thing: they don’t make chunky Roquefort like that anymore!
