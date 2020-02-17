To the editor:

I just finished reading the 2019-2020 Cody Regional Health report to the community. It was very well put together and informative. 

Cody has made great strides in providing healthcare to our area. Also kudos to recognizing our female healthcare providers and leaders as well as all Cody Regional Health Physicians. 

I am sure it was just an oversight that the following female healthcare providers, as well as their male counterparts, were omitted. All providers contribute to the recent and future success of CRH.

Hospitalists: Sara Becker NP, Daniel Sankey NP

Internal Med: Nancy Winkler NP

Pediatrics: Laurie Hipwell NP

Orthopedics: Clint Merritt PA

OB/GYN: Laura Pleban NP

Oncology: Kelly Spychalski NP

Urgent Care: Kelly Simone PA

Urgent Care and ER: Betsey Neddermeyer PA (full disclosure, my daughter)

Urgent Care: Dan Fong PA, Robert Lang PA

(s) peggy whisonant

Cody

