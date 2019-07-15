As of Monday morning, 85 people have died on Wyoming roads this year. Three of those were killed in crashes in Park County.
Last year at this point in the year there were 49 fatalities from vehicle accidents. Since 2014 the most fatalities through July 10 has been 73.
Every fatality is a tragedy – this many is a worrying trend. We hope drivers take time to follow the rules of the road, buckle up, secure helmets and drive defensively.
Since the start of the year fatalities have been higher than usual, but until the end of June there were none in Park County.
That changed June 29 when a driver in a sedan hit a pickup truck towing a camper near Meeteetse. The crash resulted in three people injured and the sedan passenger, Victoria K. Smith, 56, of Basin, being killed.
On July 6 Cody residents Tim and Stacey Zeller, 57 and 54, were killed in a motorcycle accident when they collided head-on with an SUV that also had two locals, one of whom was injured.
The sobering statewide trend is now a local tragedy.
So do your part to keep the roads safe. Cody region Wyoming Highway Patrol supervisor Lt. Lee Pence said after the latest crash that people need to be aware of their surroundings, drive defensively and use good judgment.
When around motorcycles, he repeated the phrase, “look twice, save a life.”
On June 10, two motorcycle riders from California were severely injured when an SUV T-boned their vehicle at an intersection near Yellowstone Regional Airport.
Accidents happen, but if people take Pence’s advice and follow the rules of the road, maybe we can avoid making the kind of statistical history nobody wants.
