Day 72 of the hostage crisis.
Yes, we’ve been dealt some nasty cards, but are learning how best to play them till the dealing is done. But today I’d like to say a few words about Easter Sunday and my dog Ginger’s stool. They were both irregular this year, but passed as smoothly as possible, considering.
Actually, it may have been my best Easter ever with no less than three Easter dinners, two of which were delivered to my door without even requiring an appreciation hug. I ate in person at brother Paul and Jane’s house, along with his ex-sister-in-law Rita Corns. Upon arrival I said in jest, “Hey, what’s going on here? Is this a setup?” Rita looked visibly ill as she shook her head vigorously as if fighting an ear infection.
I’m thinking to myself, “It was a joke, but it’s not like I’m the Hunchback of Michigan State, for God’s sake!”
It was some fine prime rib and trimmings, which I continued to eat till I happened by a mirror and noticed a grotesque stomach-protrusion. I backed up to look again and to my horror, I even appeared shorter. Jane assured me that mirror distorts images somewhat, but while suspiciously relieved, I was also fully aware this wasn’t some circus fun house where such mirrors normally exist.
Reaching home hours later with leftovers in hand, I remembered I had an even bigger prime rib dinner dropped off by niece Amber earlier, waiting inside. I’m talking two types of gravy and a banana bread the size of a cinder block.
Later that night after a long nap, which is recommended by doctors before a second, late-night huge meal, I read a text from Diana Barton reminding me husband Eric was dropping off his lamb version of an Easter meal in the morning. I says to myself, “What in the Sam Holm? I thought these are supposed to be hard times.”
So Barton arrives around 10 with my third meal, lamb and desserts too numerous to mention. And that brings us back to Ginger’s stool, which the Bartons were aware had been of the stomach-flu consistency as of late. Along with my breakfast, Eric hands me a product called Optagest, a doggie digestive aid touting, “healthy stools and less gas.” I think we all strive for that.
Upon hearing it came from Pet Depot and was recommended by owner and friend, Greg, I was seized with guilt. With my pet roster uncommonly low, I had been going with slightly cheaper brands.
But now Greg, as with many “little-box stores,” fights for his life in a virus-strangled economy. Well, starting now, Ginger and I support the little guy and return to Greg’s Pet Depot. (I don’t mind paying a little extra for high-quality chow, particularly with borrowed money.)
Hey, if folks are suddenly overestimating my recent financial hiccups and see me as some destitute stumblebum, well heck, I don’t care. I won’t be starting any go-fund-me sites, but free food is always in style.
Family and friends should be reminded though, Mother’s Day and Memorial Day are right around the corner. These are equally hungry holidays.
