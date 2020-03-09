To the editor:
I read with interest and a bit of local pride an article in the New York Times about our newest resident, Kanye West, and his family. All the tourism and chamber dollars in the world couldn’t pay for this free publicity about our little burg of Cody.
Hopefully our community is gracious enough to welcome those who wish to join us in living, working and raising our families here. If anyone wants to bring entrepreneurial ideas here, all the better.
There was one area in the expansive and positive article about Cody that gave me pause. Hopefully, the general cult of personality situations that arise when celebrities are involved in anything, whether here or anywhere, will be tempered with common sense.
I’m not particularly fond of Mr. Klessens and Mr. West speaking about turning Cody into an “old-school company town with a Yeezey-powered economy…” History tells most of us who pay attention to history, that company towns might be great temporarily for the company; not so great for the remaining populous.
Before anyone, whether a newcomer or someone supposedly tasked with bringing economic diversity to our community, decides for the rest of us what type of town they want us to be changed into, they might wish to pause and get to know what kind of community it already is and respect that before making wholesale changes for the benefit of the few at the expense of the many.
(s) bob model
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.