When tragic events occur, seeing people step up to help does much to inspire our belief in humanity.
Even more encouraging is watching youth get involved.
As most of us know, months of fires in Australia left at least 28 people dead, about 3,000 homes destroyed and up to 1 billion animals affected.
Wanting to help, some Cody young people decided to get involved with fundraisers.
The Sunset School Student Council recently spent two weeks raising money for bush-fire relief.
The event was inspired by a letter written by first-grader Adley Hansen, who wrote “We shood make a fun razer for the anumals. I think we shood donat mune for food and water and blancits.”
The school raised a total of $979 that will be donated to the NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.
Cody High School freshman Sarah Murray also got involved, painting a grey koala hanging from a tree. The painting was auctioned on Facebook and earned $200. All proceeds from the sale will be sent to the Australian Koala Foundation.
Local students aren’t the only ones wanting to help. Schools across the U.S. have held fundraisers to offer their support.
And then there are children like Owen Colley, a 6-year-old from Hingham, Mass. He started making little gray koalas out of clay and his parents set up a way for people to donate to Wildlife Rescue South Coast.
The Colley family is sending one of Owen’s koalas to each person who donates $50 or more. So far, he has raised more than $295,565.
It can be easy to become discouraged or frustrated with how me-centric our nation has become, so it’s nice to see our youth thinking outside themselves to try and make a difference.
