People often ask, “So Doug, what made you choose Cody to live?”
The short answer is: I was still living at home in my early 20s, no job, no prospects and no motivation to change a single thing.
I won’t say I was getting into trouble, but I was. So in ’78, brother Jess called my parents to suggest I come out to help launch his new roofing company. I about tripped over suitcases when I stumbled in the front door that night, so here I am.
But why I’m still here is another story. Besides loathing change, I fell in love with the Wyoming environment. No, not the wildlife and mountains – heck, you seen one mountain, you seen ’em all – but the safe, “probably won’t get murdered today” environment.
I seldom lock doors, and not only because I own little and would-be intruders would be driven away by the musty odor. The bigger reason lies in the “Police/Sheriff News” in any given Enterprise. You know – the page we all pour over, yet deny, to see if anyone we know has been sued, arrested or divorced? It’s an ugly side of human nature that’s foolish to fight.
One such typical Police Report read, “Two large bales of hay on the road near … .” A typical Chicago Daily report: “.45 automatic with blood splatter on Deadman Avenue.”
Miami Herald: “Caller curious about a dead body lying near his apartment.” Enterprise, Feb. 10: “Caller has questions about a bale of hay at Beacon Hill near …” In that same issue, “Man on Lane 20 said someone stole hay from him three weeks ago.” What, now we need to start locking our barns at night?
And who’s watching the cows? I recounted recently, “One black cow and one red, both with horns, running down street …” The real news for me was that a cow can have horns, but the alarming part is these local, renegade cows have become an epidemic.
“Four tan cows with ear tags running on Jackie Bee Drive. Deputies unable to locate.” That does make fugitive cows, but a similar snippet from a Compton paper might read, “Known gang members with nose rings running on Latin Kings Ave.”
“Black cow in road near Lane 8 and Road 12,” says a Feb. 15 report. Just below that, “Single black cow standing in the road …” Regardless of marital status, it’s troubling she was doing nothing but just standing there. Was her crime “standing while black?” It’s high time local law enforcement become colorblind.
Lest you think cows our only blatant offenders, I submit this nugget: “About 10 chickens in the road on Central Avenue.” If that don’t wake you up to our cluckin’ chicken problem, maybe this will: “Chickens on 29th on woman’s porch belong to her neighbor.” On that same page: “Woman on 29th said the chickens are back.” Surprisingly, the recidivism rate among chickens is staggering.
But farther down the page we watch this minor kerfuffle turn tragic: “Three small dogs killed a chicken on 29th Street.” Whether little Cody, Wyoming, or some inner-city gang turf, vigilante justice should neither be condoned nor tolerated.
