To the editor:
It saddens me concerning the turmoil at the Senior Center.
I worked at the Senior Center for many years as the Outreach Coordinator and Assistant Director. I resigned my position in November of 2017 to pursue my own business. I would like the public to know that the center’s finances were overseen by the Department of Health and Aging, Wyoming Senior Services Board, Wyoming Transportation, a local CPA and her staff and finally the Board of Directors at the Senior Center.
Many of these agencies required detailed financial reports on a monthly basis. The Senior Center under Bonnie Emmett had two extensive, independent audits from Koerwitz Michel Wright & Associates from Thermopolis and she came through with flying colors. These audits are required by the Department of Health and Aging for every senior center. Bonnie Emmett has no check signing privileges and is not on any Senior Center accounts.
I find it horrible that Terry Hinkle can throw around words like misappropriation of funds and discrepancies and ruin Bonnie Emmett’s reputation because of a personal issue with her. Terry Hinkle was on the board of the Senior Center last year and none of these financial concerns were raised.
Bonnie has given eight years of dedication to the Senior Center through Rolling Meals, Outreach coordinator and Executive Director. She loves our seniors and always wanted the best for them.
I would encourage anyone else to speak the truth on behalf of Bonnie Emmett and don’t let her years of devotion at the Senior Center be forgotten.
(s) susan jensen
Cody
(0) comments
