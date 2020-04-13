The novel coronavirus has left many in the nation in disarray when it comes to projecting the path the virus will take and how to effectively prevent it.
No vaccine exists, so extreme caution has been the general method of approach.
Countless models, orders and predictions have been proven wrong over the last couple months. When this happens, there is consistent public outrage from both sides of the political aisle.
It’s time for the leaders and powers that be to be more transparent about the ambiguity regarding the COVID-19 virus. Instead of guesses, it’s OK to say we don’t know.
This is a new illness that we’re dealing with but luckily, history can often be predictive of the future.
There are some interesting comparisons that can be made between COVID-19 and the Spanish flu of 1918.
The influenza appears to have hit Cody much harder, with 51 reported cases of the flu. There were 89 in Powell, 30 in Elk Basin and 15 in Meeteetse in November 1918. About a dozen Cody residents died from the disease.
Just like the coronavirus, the Spanish Flu hit all ages, but unlike COVID-19, those between ages 20 and 40 were most likely to die.
Park County’s then-public health officer Dr. Trueblood initiated many of the same actions being seen in Cody during the past month. He put out a public meeting ban in early October 1918 – schools, worship services, civic meetings closed, public dances banned and even large private parties discouraged.
Park County Archivist Brian Beauvais said the isolation brought on by public meeting bans and fear of contagion only exacerbated residents’ anxiety of seeing so many friends, neighbors and family members fall suddenly ill. Many people scorned the loosely imposed restrictions only to later become stricken themselves. Sound familiar?
In Wyoming roughly 780 people died as a result of the flu epidemic. In the United States 500,000 died.
It appears for now that Cody and U.S. will avoid reaching these staggering totals, but considering the highly improved state of medicine, health care and forms of communication, this should be expected. One could argue that if numbers did reach equivalent levels, the COVID-19 pandemic would be considered a much more severe event.
Leaders have their reasons for exuding false confidence. The irrational response shown by some of the general public rushing to their local grocery stores to stock up on toilet paper is a great example. Many store shelves sat empty for weeks despite there being no proven link to the disease and diarrhea.
In our current information-saturated world, people crave digestible information that will tell them what to expect.
But in the long run, for the public to continue trusting its public institutions, and to stop the wave of “fake news” and “new world order” cries, more transparency must occur.
Park County has been doing the right thing by erring on the side of caution. Now the rest of the world needs to join in with three simple words: we don’t know.
