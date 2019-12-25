As I start to think about year-end necessities, both the holiday and business varieties, it’s harder to fight the thought of where does the time go.
As much as I want to resist acknowledging that our parents and our elders in general were correct about the passage of time, their warnings were eerily prescient. Even when we try to trick it with the dreaded daylight savings time machinations, time is time.
It’s our relationship with time that undergoes the change. Of course, from a scientific perspective time is something else altogether. Perhaps I’ll be motivated to explore that at another time. Or, not.
I’m finding my relationship with time is in chaos. In many ways, I’m still residing in another year. The calendar, events, chores, bills and other odd things occasionally pull me into the present. The idea I have to adjust, yet again, to writing another year is something I’m trying to ignore.
I won’t be successful, but that’s neither here nor there. Sometimes we just want to exist in our own plane, regardless the world around us.
The time between Thanksgiving and Christmas consists of fewer days than any of us would prefer. Cards, baking, shopping, travel and decorating will need to occur with a little more frenzied pace. Then, the dreaded resolutions as we stand on the eve of yet another decade. Resolutions? Ugh. Perish that thought. Then, again…
What would my resolutions be? Thinking about that helps me procrastinate on the other issues at hand, and pretend I can capture time on my own terms. A little deflection with self delusion for a few moments isn’t such a bad thought.
I refuse to resolve the regular top 40 that begins with eat right, lose weight and exercise more. Been there, done that. I’m not sure it’s possible to be original on resolutions. We like to think we’re evolved and original creatures.
We’re unique. We like to think we don’t conform to the mundane, humdrum traits of our fellow humans. But, alas, trying for witty and original for something fairly ordinary reminds us of our frailty and sameness.
World peace; eliminate poverty, hunger, homelessness, crime and other life ravaging situations; travel to the moon, then Mars, then hope there really is something like warp-drive; become truly color blind when it comes to our fellow citizenry; learn rocket science; cure disease.
Wow, there’s a lot out there when one wants to be less self-absorbed. After I wrote the few global areas that need attention above, I did one of my infrequent forays onto the social media scene. Since social media seems more “I or me-centric” it wasn’t surprising, though it was disappointing, to see the various resolution lists were singularly self-absorbed. Narcissism seems to be a term bandied about more frequently these days, and now I guess I can see why. Our penchant for self-aggrandizement and self involvement is more prevalent than I realized.
As we each slide, limp, crawl, walk or run into another year, I wish everyone the year they hope for, and resolutions large or small accomplished.
