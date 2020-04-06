With nowhere to go, I built a fence.
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused its share of disruption in the lives of our family. My wife works in health care and has thus become even more essential than ever, my 8-year-old son is all of a sudden using video chats to connect with his Eastside School third-grade class and teacher, and I’m spending far more time than I’d like updating the numbers of people in the state who’ve tested positive.
My 4-year-old son has so far avoided much change in his life, as he’s still able to go to his daycare and has thus far seemed quite uninterested in the news – every time I have the radio on news when he’s in the truck he asks for music.
I’ve tried to be more like him in some ways, as it is overwhelming to digest all the information on this historic event. So, while I may make my living reporting the news, I am understanding the need to step away at times.
When I can, I’ve been turning my thoughts to our undeveloped four acres of land off the Powell Highway and a vision of a productive property my wife and I have been dreaming of. Since this is our first house after years of living in apartments in towns and cities, we’ve taken it slowly, starting last year with a flock of chickens in a coop and small fenced enclosure.
This spring we’ve taken that to another level, starting with new leather gloves, new chicks, a beehive and fence posts. It’s further proof our little family was never meant for the big city, despite how hard my wife and I tried to.
My wife grew up in the Denver suburbs and I grew up in a variety of places, mostly Fort Collins, Colo., while clinging to one constant, an old family cabin in Esterbrook near Laramie Peak. It was while wandering around our wooded property, the last remnants of a large family ranch that had stretched toward Glendo, that I felt most alive.
Yet after high school I wanted to get away, considering college in Chicago before settling on a brief stint in Arizona and then Denver. When my wife and I first met, we both lived downtown, with the constant hum of traffic and noise.
From there we went bigger, living in the massive Atlanta metro area. Before long we retreated to a college town a little bigger than Billings – back then we thought that was small.
Now, with this pandemic, many of those places where we lived are experiencing shelter-in-place orders, putting severe restrictions on people and wiping away many of the benefits of living in a city.
We are blessed not to be in that situation anymore, although our hearts go out to those who are. Instead, when cases started popping up in the country and then the state, we were beyond ready to adapt.
So, we got more chicks to establish a second flock, pounded T-posts into the ground, strung up some fencing and prepared for a garden we could’ve only dreamed of while living on a city block.
Cities have their perks, but right now we’ve got rabbit in the freezer, eggs on the counter, potatoes in the ground, bees on the way and even more appreciation of a rural life.
