To the editor:
I work in a Riverton newspaper office where I wait for our Cody Enterprise each week like a kid at Christmas, because of Doug Blough.
I understand the columnist has taken some heat for making light of reactions to the coronavirus pandemic.
And though I don’t write you now as a representative of that newspaper, but as an individual, I’d like to express my agreement with Blough as a fellow humorist: we must laugh. If you are a humorist who can’t laugh during a pandemic, were you ever funny to begin with, or just lucky?
More over, consider newspaper-man Benjamin Franklin: nearly excluded from penning the Declaration of Independence because his fellow revolutionaries were terrified he’d sneak a joke into it. He knew, as some of the most grounded people in the world know, that humor is a rare social savior enabled only by a mixture of candor and acceptance.
We can curse the indignity of a respiratory virus while still laughing at the caricatures we’ve become to fight it. And if I’m not still cracking jokes on my OWN death bed – well just shoot me.
(s) clair mcfarland
Riverton
