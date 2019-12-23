Tell me, dear reader, have you finished your Christmas shopping? The big day is almost here.
Wait a minute: Is that a chorus of “bah humbugs” I hear?
“No, I don’t have it done, thank you very much. Don’t remind me. That’s what I hate about Christmas – all that commercialism. Why, the stores had their holiday wares on shelves before Halloween. Everywhere I look, it’s nothing but glitz, glitz, glitz. Whatever happened to ’it’s the thought that counts’?”
Hey, wait a minute. I simply asked how your Christmas shopping was going. Calm down. Breathe.
OK. Be honest. Is this whole “commercialism argument” of yours really a moral outrage? Or is it more like a smokescreen for your not making the time or having the stroke of genius to find the perfect gift?
In the past, have you been one who reluctantly grabbed a present at the last minute only to find it stashed in the recesses of the hall closet within weeks of Dec. 25? And if it’s been a while since you heard “It’s exactly what I wanted,” it’s no wonder you’re a bit jaded.
My advice is to shake off those advertising pitches to find the “perfect gift.” The reality is this: That perfect gift may not always be something you can buy. Think about it, “it’s the thought that counts” could suggest some really “out of the box” – the one with the bow, that is.
For example, I remember when our kids were little, the biggest prize in the neighborhood – on the whole planet actually – was a babysitter. For new parents, several hours of babysitting would be more valuable than any ribbon-wrapped gift in a box. A senior neighbor could really use some help with shoveling snow or grocery shopping. Dads get downright misty when someone cleans their garages without being asked. And moms? Deep-clean that kitchen, and they’ll literally weep with joy.
My personal favorite? Forget the furs; forget the diamonds: Just wash my car.
However, if you do feel obligated to buy a gift, you need to face the fact that it might take some thought and planning, which might be hard to do at this late date.
For the person who has everything, though, you can hardly go wrong with something consumable. Think about candy, a holiday centerpiece, gift certificates (dinner, haircut, car wash, manicure, coffee), food and the like. The good news is that at some point, the gift runs out. Then, on your next visit, the recipient doesn’t have to dash around the house searching for your gift to display at the last minute – as if it had been there all along.
Now, if you’re lucky, you may also have someone on your list who collects things like stamps, doorknobs, coins, postcards and teapots. Your task is easy: You just have to remember which baseball card or vintage superhero comic book your collector doesn’t have.
So, good luck with that gift list. Enjoy the season, and ignore the commercialism. Most of all, remember the words of philosopher-poet Ralph Waldo Emerson who wrote, “The only gift is a portion of thyself … the poet brings his poem; the shepherd his lamb.”
See you downtown … and bring thyself.
