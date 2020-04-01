Last week’s announcement that commercial flights in to Yellowstone Regional Airport are being reduced is discouraging, but not at all surprising.
That decision by the airlines is symptomatic of the overwhelming changes in our lifestyle brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but only one of the roadblocks to normal lives.
How long will it be before Skywest-Delta Connection and United Airlines resume this year’s scheduled flights?
How soon will we be able to return to school, to church, to our workplaces, to stores? Have our lifestyles been irreparably changed or will we return to what it was like before the pandemic?
We believe there will only be incremental changes. Hopefully some of them will be for the better.
Many businesses and agencies have discovered people can work from home. But will workers be as productive in the long haul without working in the company of others? We’ll have to wait and see.
Families have discovered they can enjoy meals together as a family while they are hunkering down. Will life for them return to the hustle and bustle of regular working lives or will they try to carve out some time for a meal or two together every week?
This pandemic seems to bring out the worst in some and the best in others. Certainly there are some selfish folks and some hoarders.
But for the most part, industries, movie stars, athletes and regular people are sharing, caring and supporting efforts to fight this virus and its effects.
Will that compassion and generosity continue or will we return to our former ways?
Despite the shortages and the hindrances of lack of choices and freedoms, there seems to be an increased sense of compassion and gratitude among many.
We hope and pray that commitment to help our fellow man will turn out to be one of the defining characteristics of life during this pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.