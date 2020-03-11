The legend grows, and the little Dutch boy is wearing the wooden shoe to prove it.
Big brother Paul, or as he’s known to local doctors, “The Man of 1,000 Ribs” has done it again. This time it’s a previously-healthy bone – swiftly becoming a minority in his battered chassis.
Just as sure as I’ll break wind sometime in March, Paul will break a bone. Before his final chapter is written, only one bone will remain unbroken … his funny bone. Many times he’s winced in pain laughing at a family joke about his latest broken rib. For me, it’s half the fun of the healing process.
I chronicled Paul’s pain penchant in a 2017 column, just as he set out on his 2,500-mile bicycle ride to combat the cancer that took his wife Shelia. It was only the tip of the iceberg, like falling off his speeding horse while reaching for his wind-blown hat. Thankfully, landing in cactus somewhat took his mind off the several broken ribs.
Horses were guilty in the majority of busted ribs, but tennis tournaments weren’t innocent bystanders, as I also recounted in that column. A concussion, pulled hamstrings and groins – where do I begin?
I think most would agree that the fluke details of his injury history are hilarious in retrospect, but one over-protective friend was incensed I made light of his many forced-error setbacks. Paul told the guy he actually liked that column and laughed so hard he nearly slipped a disc. That funny bone is amazingly resilient.
So 2,500 miles alone on a bicycle through storms and wayward traffic and not a single bone broken. Once back home, bones were snapping like July firecrackers. Months after his 3-6-18 wedding to Jane Miller, also widowed by cancer, they teamed up for the annual Peaks to Conga bicycle trek.
Paul had “All-Terrain Jane” ride in front so he’d not get too far ahead. That was working till he groped for the unfamiliar brakes on his loaner bike and rear-ended his bride’s ride. Once again Paul fell hard for Jane.
She was fine, but Paul’s ER doc found six broken ribs and a punctured lung. I’m conjecturing here, but I bet Paul was thinking, “See, I told you I could have kept riding.”
More recently, they returned from their annual, medical goodwill trip to Ecuador. Again, 8,000 round-trip miles to an impoverished country and not a single injury. That first night back though, He rushed in the wee hour darkness to the bathroom – via the hallway where Jane had carefully placed his suitcase.
That little toe snapped like a dry twig, and make no mistake: that tiny toe is one vital appendage. The big toe might be the captain, but the little one is the rudder.
Shall we blame his swelled bladder for the wooden shoe Jane bought online to keep the little piggie from bending? Hey, there’s plenty of blame to go around. Horses, suitcases … you name it.
One day he’ll tell Jesus, “Hey, look, I have those same scars on my hands. Mine are from falling off a 3-wheeler and trying to break my fall on a metal rake.”
