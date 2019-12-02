To the editor:
The call to citizens,”If you see something, say something,” works.
On Monday, Nov. 18, I was taking photos of iridescent clouds, stopping carefully along 11th Street as I headed south toward home. I took several shots beside the lower 11th and upper 11th Street and I saw a spot I couldn’t resist, so I pulled to the curb and did a couple more shots.
That is where, “if you see something, say something” really worked well. A concerned citizen, maybe a school teacher, saw me taking pictures of the clouds above the Livingston School playgrounds did the right thing. That good citizen sent my vehicle license plate number to the police department and they followed up on the call.
I showed the police officer the pictures on my camera and the shot I took over the school. Everyone did a great job and I learned a valuable lesson.
(s) gib lehman
Cody
