Wyoming’s state lawmakers are struggling with a critical problem – with revenues drying up, how does the state help fund the K-12 education system?
Do the legislators kick the can down the road and hope things get better or do they come up with a long-term fix?
Wyoming has begun taking money from the state’s “rainy day fund,” officially known as the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, to help cover the cost of K-12 education.
But what happens when that fund is depleted?
Rep. Tim Hallinan (R-Gillette) recently said lawmakers have a lack of desire to cut school budgets further. Thus the legislature is left with three options: increase taxes, raid savings or eliminate funds being added to savings accounts.
Doing nothing is not the answer.
If projections are accurate, the balance of the reserve account will be down to $1.3 billion by the coming biennium and will fall to $632 million by 2024. That is unsustainable.
Currently facing a $396 million deficit in the school funding budget for the 2021-22 biennium, legislators could raise the state’s sales tax from its current 4 percent to 5 percent, which could generate $200 million in new state revenues.
Another option is to stop contributing to the state’s savings accounts and redirect that money to fund education.
So it appears the choices are: raise taxes which would only generate half of the needed monies, raid savings until that is completely depleted or risk the state’s future by not putting aside funds in the reserve account.
Which points to the obvious: the legislature needs to come up with a long-term solution to generate revenues for K-12 education.
In the meantime, until the economy turns around or a solution is found, budgets must be cut even further.
