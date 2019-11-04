A perfectionist walks into a bar; he walks out again because the bar wasn’t set high enough.
I’m a procrastinator and a perfectionist: Someday I’m going to be perfect.
The most difficult part of being perfect is finding something to do for an encore.
All jokes aside, I’ve known a few so-called perfectionists. Either their demands routinely alienate others because they insist on perfection. Or, their own desire to be perfect paralyzes them, leading to inaction and fear of failure. In his 1996 work, “Infinite Jest,” author David Foster Wallace (1962-2008) illustrates the notion when two of the book’s characters discuss perfection:
“Suppose I were to give you a key ring…with a hundred keys, and I were to tell you that one of these keys will unlock it – this door we’re imagining opening to all you want to be … How many of the keys would you be willing to try?”
“Well I’d try every darn one!”
“Then you are willing to make mistakes. You are saying you will accept 99 percent error. The ‘paralyzed perfectionist’ you say you are, would stand there before that door, jingling the keys, afraid to try the first key.”
Even though the ideal isn’t possible, some folks remain intent on their “perfection obsession.” Witness some of the reality shows on TV. Contestants looking for the perfect date, perfect mate, perfect home, perfect meal, perfect wedding dress, perfect job – yes, even the perfect body. Plus, they’ll go to any lengths to get it.
What’s a normal human being to do?
Nearly 15 years ago, Joan Ryan, a reporter for the San Francisco Gate, reported on this subject. I have always liked her take on what she calls the “Desperate Quest for Perfection,” the title of her Dec. 16, 2004, column. She began by mentioning The Voice a friend often hears, one we all seem to pick up from time to time. In my life, it has said things like, “Why can’t you remember to mail birthday greetings on time?” Or “Why didn’t you get the money to the teacher for the field trip?” Or “Will you ever actually bake the cookies yourself that you bring to your child’s classroom open house instead of opening a bag of Oreos?”
Ryan has an interesting perspective on The Voice as she wrote, “We somehow have let ourselves be convinced that perfection is the norm so, of course, we always fall short. Perfection is the aberration. Crumbs in the utensil tray are the norm. Tantrums in the frozen-food aisle are the norm. Bank deposit slips and dog leashes and unreturned videos [it was 15 years ago after all] spilling out the car door are the norm.”
So, what if my house isn’t spotless? So, what if I order pizza delivery because I’m too tired to cook? So, what if those extra pounds seem a permanent condition? Life goes on.
Joan Ryan concluded her column with a thoughtful observation. She penned, “l wonder what would happen if we were not so desperate to put up a good front. Maybe we would be slower to beat up on ourselves and quicker to laugh.”
And I think that’s a perfect way to wind up this column.
