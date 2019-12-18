I enjoy crossing paths with our affable, approachable – albeit barely taller than myself if at all – mayor. Matt is always ready to listen and if possible help, as recently when he called seeking a roof repair for his real estate employer.
This Covey Court home had sprung a leak, and I’m quite proficient at taking a leak off someone’s roof. I handed over my modest bill – normally a simple exchange of services – but this case required sending off to the out-of-state seller. No problem. But when my check arrived, therein lay a problem.
I’ve had no checking account since a credit card collection agency rifled it years ago, thus unable to cash a non-local check. At a particularly financially embarrassing time for me, this dilemma promised no quick remedy.
But the good mayor did me a personal favor, lobbying the gracious owner to write me a company check in exchange for endorsing the uncashable one over to them. The delightfully effervescent Lita at the front desk qualified, “You know, we’d only do this for someone we like.” I replied, “Oh yeah, everyone loves a buffoon,” to which she laughingly nodded in agreement.
I sent a text to Matt, “You just got yourself a future vote, and I’ll likely be running against you.” He gamely replied, “But you’ll need a checking account for contributions.” Hey, anyone who knows me knows my campaign would be totally self-funded – victory guaranteed by those magic words, “NOT a politician.” My right-wing constituents eat that stuff up.
Is Mayor Hall doing a swell job? You betcha. Are there a few areas he’s neglected? Most assuredly. For instance, who isn’t sick of those auto-flushing, ill-timed toilets that leave one drenched while still on the throne? It’s disconcerting. You either walk around the store with a soaked bottom, or risk being walked in on with your keester hovering over the air dryer. I would make hand-flushing mandatory, as God intended.
Ditto the sinks. Who needs a tiny trickle for a few selfish seconds, made available by flailing hands around like a street mime? Not on my watch! Hands rendered unsanitary by all-too-human bodily functions require a torrent of water for however long necessary. It’s as if my dad were in charge, barking “Turn off the light” as we exit.
Do I propose making these changes overnight? No, but certainly in my first term. Along those lines, I love Bomgaars with its retro candy and bubble gum cigars, but am no fan of the parking lot. No matter which way you drive in, the parking stripes face the opposite way. That needs to be rectified, as do the automated doors at various businesses.
They have us entering and exiting via doors to our unnatural left. Not to use my OCD as a “get out of jail free” card, but when we don’t enter and exit to the right, decades of convention go out the window and nothing means anything anymore.
Hey, Bucky’s son is doing just fine in most respects. Whether we need a change – a “non-politician” if you will – I’ll let the primaries decide. I don’t need no stinking checking account to keep my finger on the voter’s pulse.
