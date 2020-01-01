This holiday week brings with it the gift of new beginnings for us all – a time to examine past failures, learn and rectify. We will replace those self-defeating habits with new habits – ones of renewal and growth that last not only all year, but hopefully for a lifetime.
I will not remain a slave to life-draining, destructive patterns that hold me back. With fierce tenacity, I shall implement the necessary alterations to propel me into a prideful, peaceful, productive year. Yeah, right!
Nope, I won’t play the usual, cruel trick on myself by making lofty resolutions and expecting them to survive Groundhog Day. Failure finds us easily enough without setting it up and announcing, “Here I am; come get me.” Human beings are not capable of changing time-honored habits once firmly entrenched. Name me one person who has ever pulled it off.
Tonight I take honest stock of my life, and at the stroke of midnight I make peace with the status quo and then some. Oh, I’ll still make New Years resolutions, just attainable ones proven to carry a much higher success rate. This gambler clearly understands odds and the risk of betting big on long-shots. I’m playing to win this year.
I’ve set some challenging obesity goals for 2020, resolving to hit 250 by Easter. Lord willing and the cake don’t rise, I’ll make that goal a reality.
I got a head start when friends Eric and Diana dropped off a care package of a baked goods menagerie. A retired parole lieutenant from Jersey, Eric loves to bake and surely could have made a better living as a pastry chef. The specialty in “Eric’s Sugar Shack” would be the giant, gooey, pecan pie of which I’ve polished 2/3 off already.
Then brother Jess and wife Marti delivered a Christmas Eve, triple-decker banana cake which Marti astutely remembered as my all-time favorite. I take breaks between pie and cake for sessions of Eric’s rum and kahlua balls, which I swear are better than the famous treat Alec Baldwin used to endorse on the classic SNL skit.
I’m going for more clutter this year. Last January I vowed to clean one area of my house each day until transformed by summer into a visitor-friendly abode I could be proud of. Heck, summer came and the only change was food left on the counter spoiling quicker.
This year I’ll throw even less away, including those size 32-waist jeans in the spare closet from the early 2000s. Maybe the show “Hoarders” will make me into a TV celebrity of sorts. Gasps of “Dear God! Is that a dead rat on the stove?” will be heard throughout the land.
I resolve to watch TV more, read less and leave the house even later, if I leave at all. I can do these things; it’s just a matter of wanting it bad enough. I haven’t decided if I’ll start smoking again, but if I set my mind to it, you can bet I’ll be up to two packs a day by this time next year.
Can I possibly sustain this regimen for an entire year? Hey, in my world, failure is not an option.
