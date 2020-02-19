For a variety of reasons, I’ve been wondering if I’m living in an alternate plane.
Did “normal” ever exist? If so, what did it look like? As I marked my calendar for future reference, noting the day democracy changed, I went searching for a little levity to readjust reality a bit.
In order to temporarily solve my dilemma, and in my occasional homage to a segment on a late night comedy show.
Meanwhile, a businessman in Canada claimed to have burned much of his cash (allegedly over $750,000 USD) in order to avoid paying spousal support and child support. He could prove the withdrawal of his assets, but could not provide witnesses to the celebratory bonfire. Fortunately, a skeptical judge questioned the defendant’s honesty and pronounced sentence.
Anyone else wonder why he didn’t think this through a bit more?
Meanwhile, a man in Australia recently pleaded guilty for not talking on a hands-free device. This occurred when the police noticed he was holding the phone up to his ear while riding his horse. I really don’t have a witty thought about this one. Anyone have some thoughts, please chime in.
Meanwhile, an Ohio family received 55,000 duplicate letters from their student loan company. The postal worker told the family their mail couldn’t fit through their front door mail slot. When they walked around to the rear of the truck, there were 79 bins of letters, all from the same company.
The gentleman opened one of the duplicate letters and discovered the company may have miscalculated the interest rate on their current statement. Does “Return to Sender” and Elvis evoke any distant memories? Makes our local USPS issues pale by comparison, huh?
Meanwhile, in North Carolina a man was run over by a deer in a McDonald’s parking lot while he was returning to his car. The police have yet to nab the hit-and-run perpetrator.
Meanwhile, Switzerland denied an Italian man citizenship because he could not answer all questions on the citizenship exam correctly. Apparently they were concerned about his lack of social and cultural integration into Swiss society.
He didn’t know that bears and wolves shared enclosures at the local zoo, didn’t know all the words to the Swiss national anthem and was a bit lax on local geography. His wife and children passed, but it took a judge to rule he had been treated unfairly because some of the questions on the exam were “too specific.” Oh dear, hope this news item doesn’t reach the PDB.
Meanwhile, some residents in an apartment building in Kerala, India, discovered beer, brandy and rum streaming from their faucets instead of the expected water. Apparently, after further, protracted investigation, it was discovered that 6,000 liters of confiscated alcohol had been seized and buried in a nearby pit and seeped through the soil into the water supply. Gee, groundwater contamination seen in a whole new light.
As we stumble through the days and seek out things to lighten our load, it’s possible to find situations that will put things in perspective. We just have to look a little harder at times. Meanwhile … til next time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.