We applaud Gov. Mark Gordon’s recent initiative to study terrestrial invasive species in the state.
Wyoming’s aggressive approach to invasive species in Wyoming’s waters, such as zebra and quagga mussels, has kept those species at bay so far.
An aggressive approach to invasive plants can also be effective in halting their progress.
Gordon has outlined a two-pronged initiative, including a Policy Team and a Technical Team. The governor has specifically asked the two groups to address terrestrial invasive species.
The first meeting to address the subject was last Thursday in Casper and the committee is to report back to the governor with recommendations next spring.
A spokesman for Gordon, Michael Pearlman, pointed out the possible dangers from unchecked invasive species on rangelands, forests and agricultural lands.
“Terrestrial invasive plants threaten wildlife by impacting habitat and can reduce forage production for livestock,” Pearlman said.
In addition, they can change fire behavior, increase erosion and change soil properties. Pearlman said studying data can help the state develop policies to combat invasive species.
Many times government officials don’t react to a potential problem until it’s too late.
We are thankful Gordon has identified the threat and began action before terrestrial invasive species get too far out of hand.
