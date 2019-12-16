It doesn’t take a calendar to know that 2019 is nearly a memory. Just catch the latest news reports with their end-of-the-year “of the year” stories about the most memorable or most important object, name, event, product or milestone “of the year.”
And already, this is a big list.
For example, in 2019 Jelly Belly – the company that creates more than 100 flavors of jellybeans—added to its collection. Their new “recipe mix” flavors are lemon meringue pie, chocolate covered banana, peanut butter and jelly, blueberry muffin and s’mores. I’ve been a Jelly Belly connoisseur for years and currently have a 4-pound jar of the juicy jellies on my desk. I especially like buttered popcorn, pear and toasted marshmallow, and I’ll rummage relentlessly through those four pounds of beans to search for my favorites. I’m still taste-testing the new flavors. So, what else has been named an “of the year” for 2019?
First, the internet has been abuzz with Pantone’s announcement of its color of the year: classic blue. “We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on…” says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute which is all about color – design, printing and the like.
Second, in a nod to those who want a nonbinary way to describe those who don’t identify as either male or female, Merriam-Webster tapped “they” as the word of the year. On December 10, National Public Radio’s website included comments from reporter Colin Dwyer who wrote, “Faced with a lack of satisfying singular options, folks have taken to doing what your high school English teacher might have red-penciled 10 years ago: using the typically plural pronoun ‘they’ to describe just one person.” Other words on the shortlist? “Quid pro quo,” “impeach” and “egregious.”
Next, Good Housekeeping magazine lists Emma, Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia as the most popular names for girls in 2019. The top five boys’ names are Liam, Noah, William, James and Oliver. Then, the food delivery service Door Dash reports its most popular food orders of the year are bean burrito, take n’ bake pizza, cheeseburger and fries, chicken tacos and burrito bowl.
But one of the biggest “of the year” designations is Time magazine’s Person of the Year, announced Dec. 11. The publication chose Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist who inspired school strikes and appeared before Congress and the United Nations. Time’s announcement caused a slurry of opinions pro and con. Time says their choice reflects a person or group who “most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.”
I wouldn’t say that about Ms. Thunberg. The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin – who admittedly found it admirable for a teenager to be so focused – said it best: “However, I find it preposterous to assert that Thunberg had a unique, transformative impact on public opinion in a way no other person has.”
Some of the other choices? Hong Kong protesters, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and the now-infamous “Whistleblower” among others.
In the end, though, Time can choose whoever they want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.