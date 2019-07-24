As one who is interested in what is happening around the world, the news of late is a bit disconcerting to say the least … or perhaps to say the worst.
Realistically it is difficult to keep track. The daily shenanigans must make it to the top of the fold, or the top of the hour, solely because of the inherent power and stakes involved. I have a hunch that’s why a relatively new segment on one of the late night comedy shows has become such a hit.
Much news and information gets lost in the chaos, so they have taken to informing the public on some news we are likely to miss. This particular segment is called “Meanwhile.” This is real stuff, real things that are going on that 24 hours in a day isn’t enough time to make the news highlight reel.
In an attempt to lighten the load, I thought I’d do my own version of “Meanwhile” to remind myself other events are happening during the day.
Meanwhile, in Mississippi two candidates for governor have supposedly elevated themselves by declaring they won’t ever be alone with any woman other than their wives. Really? It does give one pause to wonder who would want to vote for someone to run their state if they are admittedly incapable (or unwilling) of dealing with half of the human population on a one-to-one basis without worrying if they would be “tempted.”
Oh, but of course this is the women’s fault. This is in addition to wondering who would want to be married to such wimps.
Meanwhile, in Spain a man was arrested attempting to smuggle cocaine under his toupee. After seeing a photo of the man and after the uncontrollable laughter subsided, it was a reminder of the many that utilize toupees, or the infamous comb-over, and think no one notices. It’s also another indication that some people forget that one last pass at the mirror before leaving home.
Meanwhile, as another confirmation that some will do anything for attention, a Belgian man sat on a toilet for nearly five days in a bid to set a world record. Besides realizing the craven desire humans have to be noticed, I was aghast that there was actually a world record already in place for sitting on a toilet. Who knew?
Meanwhile, proof that we all operate on auto-pilot at times, a man in Oregon called law enforcement to report an intruder. Hearing loud banging sounds, seeing shadows moving under the door, law enforcement confronted and successfully subdued a misguided Roomba.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service decided it might be helpful to perform an experiment for doubters who don’t believe how hot cars can get when temperatures rise and are indeed a danger to man, child and beast.
During the recent heat wave across most of the country, they put biscuits in a hot car. While they didn’t turn out like mama used to make, at the end of the experiment parts of the biscuits were edible. What is always astonishing is there are still doubters who need such an experiment or reminder.
Meanwhile, smile and enjoy your week.
