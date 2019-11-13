I habitually use old song lyrics to reinforce a point, being a firm believer song lyrics are cautionary tales that if heeded can prevent a severe beating, if not save a life. I think “A Boy Named Sue” speaks for itself.
“Cats in the Cradle” has encouraged many a father to spend more time with an offspring; illegitimate or otherwise. Had it come out when my dad took the neighbor kid to the father-son picnic, maybe my psyche wouldn’t have been so badly damaged.
But I’ve never killed anyone, and besides a losing slap-fight with my sister, it hasn’t led to violence. Not so for Rick Ocasek’s 70’s hit which begins with a tribute: “When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry skies … ooh, she’ll make you flip. When she’s dancing ‘neath the starry skies, I kinda like the way she dips …”
Never mind the lame compliments; he was understandably under duress in the chorus, “Well, she’s my best friend’s girl, and she used to be mine.” Whoa! That’s a good way to get killed for the new guy flipping over her dips.
How many times has a devastated dumpee heard, “He was just being a friend, listening to the problems we’ve been having.” The emasculated ex inevitably responds, “WHAT problems?”
It may be totally innocent, but before your best come-on line to a fetching stranger, consider Greg Almond’s terrified words when he was “… cutting the rug in a place called ‘The Jug’ with a girl named Linda Lu, when in walked a man with a gun in his hand and he was looking for you-know-who.”
Those words hint of an unpleasant outcome for the unsuspecting lothario. The menacing behemoth growls, “Hey there fellow with your hair painted yellow; what you trying to prove? That’s my woman there and I’m a man who cares, and this might be the end for you!”
I found myself in a similar, unsolicited bear-trap in the eighties walking back from the Bronze Boot bathroom at midnight on New Year’s Eve. A shapely blonde sprung from her seat and chirped, “Happy New Year,” while kissing me long and hard on the mouth.
I had no sooner caught my breath when a real-life, menacing husband – and they’ve been divorced for decades, so I could mention his name, but I won’t – glared at me with eyes aflame and double middle fingers obviously directed at me. I tried to explain, but his voice and fingers rose even higher.
I’m pretty sure he wasn’t armed, but I couldn’t even claim what Greg pleaded, “Honest mister, I didn’t even kiss her,” but considered his request, “… I don’t want no trouble from you. I know you don’t owe me, but I with you would let me ask one favor of you …”
“Give me three steps to the door and I won’t bother you no more” isn’t an unreasonable resolution to a prickly situation. But be forewarned: you don’t spit on Superman’s cape; you don’t spit into the wind, and you don’t mess with a best friend’s girl. Should you ignore my warning, you’re hatching a scab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.