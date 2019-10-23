I wonder if anyone else has lost track of time.
I was in the store the other day and rather than my typical tunnel vision of going in on a mission, I took a moment to glance around. Lo and behold, pumpkins, mums, candy and costumes were all around. It dawned on me that, oops, October has arrived and Halloween is around the corner.
I realized I have basically walked through time in a semi-trance. I seem to be able to do my chores, go to work, play mom to two four-legged critters without actually understanding how time is slipping by.
I took a look at the costumes, wondering what the great-grandkids would be wearing this year, and realizing I’m missing another year of seeing the wonder in their eyes as they go trick-or-treating. It got me thinking, do I remember how this celebration came to be?
So, after I got home I picked up one of my reference books to see what it had to say about Halloween. Then I remembered: it’s 2019. I can sit by the fire, have a football game on mute and search Google. It made me a little sad, but I flipped through the book then succumbed to the laptop. We really are losing the ability to do the painstaking research of old.
I briefly tested my memory Rolodex on Halloween’s origins, then gave up and gave way to history.com. I was close when I thought it began somewhere in the United Kingdom. It actually originated as an ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (sow-in) – and yes, I had to look that up.
The Celts were attempting to ward off ghosts, so they lit bonfires and dressed in costume. It also coincided with the end of summer and the final harvest before the cold winter arrived. At the time, it was also the end of their calendar year. As with most of our holidays and celebrations, Halloween’s origins were religious in nature. With the advent of war and conquest things changed, as they always do.
As I took some time to refresh my scattered recollection of Halloween, it brought back memories of costumes, candy, tricks and treats of old.
Unlike the reality of today, kids could go out from dusk until curfew, sans parents, hitting house after house in search of highly sugared plunder. Our bags (usually pillowcases) were filled to overflow. Some would shoo us off realizing it was our third or fourth visit.
We didn’t play many tricks. Our worst was usually unraveling a roll of toilet paper on the shrubbery. Most parents didn’t really mind. After the oohing, aahing and booing, lots of laughter ensued. We arrived home, ready to succumb to high fructose syrup overload. Simple pleasures.
Halloween has had controversy and sadness in the intervening years. People acting out their hatreds made the house visits problematic. The candied apples that we long ago treasured were no longer safe. Various religious groups attack the idea of Halloween as evil.
Unfortunately, Halloween is another example of how something that began one way soon takes another path altogether. What a pity for us.
Trick or treat anyone?
