It’s been a week of dizzying escalation for the coronavirus pandemic and it has spread to more than 120 countries and cases continue to grow in the U.S.
The first case in Wyoming was confirmed Wednesday evening in a woman from Sheridan County. Since then, more cases have been confirmed in the state.
The news has led people to panic-buy items. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, pasta and canned foods are among the items in short supply.
While the unknown can be scary, we urge you to do your best not to panic. These are some reasonable, straightforward steps that we can all take to help reduce the burden on health services in the weeks ahead.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
You should also avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
• Stay home if you’re sick, except to get medical care.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
• Wear a facemask if you’re sick when you’re around other people. If you are not sick you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
Preparing for the virus by following guidelines from public health experts is smart. And while some anxiety is clearly warranted, try not to overreact as that can cause more harm than good.
