I’m happy to report that I have been doing my coronavirus civic duty: I’m staying home as directed.
However, as I’ve mentioned before in this space, this isn’t that difficult for me since it appears that I’m a hermit at heart.
We entered this period of isolation with all kinds of supplies and foodstuffs; I’ve only made one trip to the grocery store in a month.
Finally, I have to say I like my house, I like my stuff and I like my own company. Where this shelter-in-place is concerned, I got this.
So, with all this time on my hands, I’m hearing and reading everything I can about our current international crisis named COVID-19. I’ve learned some interesting tidbits along the way.
For example, the shortage of eggs really takes the cake – literally. Fewer eggs are available due to what the Washington Post calls “stress baking.” With Americans “cooped up,” one of the ways we’re passing time is to whip up all manner of cakes, cookies and other treats. And it’s not like producers can easily ramp up egg production; chickens are live animals after all. On average, hens lay an egg a day; for a farmer to get any more than that, she needs more chickens.
From the beginning, I simply couldn’t grasp how there could be a shortage of toilet paper; it didn’t make sense. I wondered if COVID-19 affected one’s bowels somehow, causing more trips to the bathroom. Nope – it is hoarding, pure and simple. If folks must be quarantined, they certainly don’t want to run out of TP.
A New York Times story of April 9 referenced NCSolutions, a data and consulting firm that reported that T-paper “sales rose 51 percent between February 24 and March 10.” When states announced lockdowns beginning on March 11 and 12, sales rocketed a whopping 845 percent, according to NCSolutions.
The Times article points out that toilet paper is typically made to order. “Because it takes up so much room, storing large quantities is not profitable, so the industry typically has only a few months of inventory on hand,” the story said.
Staying home seems to have also launched a renewed interest in jigsaw puzzles. Families can work together as the puzzle focuses their energies and gives their minds something else to mull over besides hospitals and body counts.
Store shelves have also become emptied of jigsaw puzzles, yet another shortage not easy to remedy. In an April 8 story, New York Times journalist Amie Tsang reported on Ravensburger, a prominent German puzzle company.
“Each puzzle piece must be uniquely shaped, to avoid one accidentally fitting into the wrong place,” Tsang writes. “That means 1,000 different shapes for a 1,000-piece puzzle, each drawn by hand by workers...
“Pieces of metal are then shaped to form an elaborate cookie cutter made just for that jigsaw puzzle; it takes about four weeks to build one,” Tsang continues. “The cutter can be used only a limited number of times before its edges are dulled. It can be re-sharpened once and must then be discarded.”
Thankfully, I’m no longer puzzled with puzzles – and eggs and toilet paper. Now I’m on to the number of car accidents dropping and how insurance companies may adjust premiums. One can only hope.
