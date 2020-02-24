To the editor:
We all know the County Commissioners have a tough job, but yet another planning process?
Yikes! How many planning processes do the people of Park County have to suffer through? Weren’t any lessons learned after the WPLI fiasco?
Do we really need to give $100,000 to an out-of-state planning team from, of all places, Bozeman, Montana?
The people of Park County are perfectly capable of expressing their views on public lands without county government interference.
Budgets are tight, revenues are declining, how about sticking to the basics: maintain roads, fix bridges, pay the sheriff, deal with complex landfills, give county employees a decent wage, buy some books for the library, and of course the fair. We don’t need another planning process.
(s) barry reiswig
Cody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.