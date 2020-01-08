As the Cody City Council explores ways to increase revenue, it seems to be spinning its wheels.
Two separate proposed ordinances involving raising fees for taxicab licenses and the discharging of pyrotechnics are headed for their third reading.
If the taxicab annual license fee ordinance passes, it would raise the fee from $25 per year to $100 per year.
However, if all five current taxicab businesses presently operating renew their licenses, that would only increase revenues by a total of $625.
The other ordinance involving pyrotechnic businesses involved only one licensee in 2019. If that business renewed, under the new fee it would only bring in an additional $75.
So between the two ordinances, a total of only $700 annually could be expected.
Meanwhile a bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature in its 2019 session regarding catering permit fees could cost the City of Cody several thousand dollars in annual lost revenue.
The state legislation is forecast to cost the city roughly $2,500 in annual revenue.
Cody liquor catering permit fees in the past had cost $100. The new law mandates the fees be set between $10 and $50. To be in compliance with the new law, since July 1 the city has charged $50 for catering permits.
So between the new legislation on catering permits and the proposed ordinances on taxicabs and pyrotechnics businesses, the city will be $1,800 in the red.
It may make sense to update ordinances, but small adjustments won’t solve a general revenue shortage of $600,000 on an annual general fund budget of $9 million. That is a drop in the bucket.
Currently city officials are analyzing all expenses and all sources of revenues to see which programs can be made self-sustainable.
Expect the city to join Park County to put an additional penny sales tax before Park County voters.
While the additional penny won’t solve all the revenue problems of the City of Cody and Park County, it appears to be a necessary part of the revenue fix.
