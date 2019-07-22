To the editor:
We passed through Cody a year ago and promised ourselves we would return.
We kept that promise this year and spent the Fourth of July week in Cody. We did the usual touristy things: visiting the museum, the dam, the Heart Mountain Internment site, attended the 100th rodeo and explored downtown.
One of the things that made our visit outstanding was learning about Cody through our conversations with the people who call Cody home.
Three of conversations stand out in our memories: the family who offered a couple of strangers their extra chairs for the parade on the 3rd, and shared a bit of their lives as Cody residents, the docent at the museum who took the time to share about the art she was overseeing, and the couple who helped us navigate the Elk’s Club and shared their table with us as we enjoyed a very fine steak dinner.
We enjoyed our visit in Cody, and wanted to say thanks.
(s) allen & charlotte friberg
Prosser, Wash.
